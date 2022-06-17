Break the Stigma to Getting Help: Join the We Level Up Treatment Center Network This June to Support World Drug Day
Support World Drug Day. Learn, Educate And Help Eradicate The Stigma For Getting the Addiction Treatment Help You Deserve.
Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in the last year 2021, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the 2021 World Drug Report
When deciding how to detox properly you should always seek professional assistance and an addiction treatment center, because detoxing at home can be life-threatening and make relapse more likely.
Support World Drug Day. Learn, Educate And Help Eradicate The Stigma For Getting the Addiction Treatment Help You Deserve. Break the Stigma to Getting Help.
Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in the last year 2021, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the 2021 World Drug Report, released by the UNODC. Between 2010-2019 the number of people using drugs increased by 22%, owing in part to global population growth.
According to the latest global estimates, about 5.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year, while 36.3 million people, or 13% of the total number of persons who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders. Globally, over 11 million people are estimated to inject drugs, half of whom are living with Hepatitis C. Opioid crisis continues to account for the largest burden of disease attributed to drug use. [6]
World Drug Addiction Day should be observed to mark the significance of the fight against these drug addiction crises and illicit trafficking. We can do our part by:
Sharing facts on the drug crisis
Sharing facts from health risks and solutions to tackle the world drug problem to evidence-based prevention
By exploring treatment options, and care re
The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989.
When is World Drug Day?
Drug addiction is a chronically relapsing disorder that the compulsive use of addictive substances has distinguished; despite adverse consequences to the individual and society. However, addiction to drugs and alcohol is increasingly becoming a trend in lifestyle prevalent in rich and developing countries. [1] As a result, addiction to alcohol, drugs, and cigarette smoking is now considered a significant public health problem.
By resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. [2]
A number of factors have been associated with drug addiction including the:
Availability
Cost
Method of administration
Environmental factors such as behaviors acceptable in a community, peer influences
Genetic and epigenetic factors
Over the years a number of therapeutic approaches for drug and alcohol addiction have been utilized. However, relapse the resumption of drug-taking following a period of drug abstinence, is considered the main hurdle in treating drug addiction.
World Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
The commonly abused drugs have profound action in the nervous system, particularly in the brain. Some of these drug use disorders, such as opium, marijuana use disorder, cocaine addiction, nicotine addiction, and psilocybin abuse, are obtained from natural sources. In contrast, others are synthetic drugs or designer drugs.
Furthermore, some of these substances like alcohol and nicotine are legal, while others that are legally available by prescription have addictive potential in vulnerable individuals. Many addictive substances are illegal in most countries, fueling the illicit drug trafficking and business often associated with criminal activities. [3]
Drug trafficking is an illegal global trade involving substance cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and sale subject to drug prohibition laws. Lawmakers widely consider drug trafficking a serious offense around the world. Penalties usually depend on the:
Type of drug (and its classification in the country it is being trafficked)
The quantity trafficked
Where the drugs are sold
How they are distributed
To combat drug addiction globally, the specific goals of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL)’s International Demand Reduction Program are to:
Decrease drug use
Delay the onset of drug use
Reduce the number of morbidity deaths caused by drug use
Reduce drug-related violence and criminal behavior
Diminish the presence of drug-fueled gangs and gang membership; and
Establish self-sustained drug prevention, education, treatment, rehabilitation, and aftercare programs in partner countries [4]
Drug trafficking/distribution is a felony and is a more severe crime than drug possession.
If you’re caught in possession of drugs, you could be charged with trafficking if police believe you planned to sell them. Likewise, if you’re found with many drugs or cash at the time of your arrest, you’ll likely face drug distribution charges. Drug trafficking can result in the death penalty in some countries, the punishment also includes penalties and years to life in prison.
Concern about substance use disorder? If you think someone you know is struggling with drug abuse, check the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5®) [7] below. Substance use disorders are defined as a pattern of use that results in marked distress and/or impairment, with two or more of the following symptoms:
Using the substance in larger amounts or over a longer period of time than intended
Unsuccessful attempts or persistent desire to reduce the use
Too much time spent on obtaining, using, and/or recovering from the effects of the substance
A strong craving for the substance
Significant interference with roles at work, school, or home
Continued use despite recurrent social or interpersonal consequences
Reducing or giving up important social, occupational, or recreational activities because of the substance use
Substance use in situations in which it may be physically hazardous
Substance use despite recurrent or persistent physical or psychological consequences
Tolerance of the substance
Withdrawal from the substance
World Drug Day Message
The devastating consequences of drug use know no geographic, economic, social, or ethnic borders. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people around the globe – rich, poor, educated, illiterate, male, female, and even young children – die from substance use disorders, and many are victims of drug-fueled violence. Beyond the toll drugs take on health and welfare, substance use disorders damage economic development, decline social and political stability, and reduce security in countries and regions worldwide. [8]
The World Drug Day message does not end after June 26, the UNODC continues to provide facts and practical solutions to address the current world drug problem and remains committed to attaining health for all, Helplines are open 24/7, and we must not forget that drug addiction is treatable.
"Yes, withdrawal and drug overdose can be deadly, but it doesn’t have to be. Have a plan in place and utilize the resources available in your community. Drug-related deaths are almost always avoidable if the symptoms are addressed promptly and appropriately. Don’t risk your life or the life of a loved one. Get help today!" Stated Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment center network.
If you or a loved one are struggling with substance use or mental health disorders, we stand ready to help. We have treatment campuses across the nation that can deliver a comprehensive range of care. Learn about our medical detox centers, inpatient treatment facilities, and mental health clinics. Speak with a representative without any obligation, ever. Call (844) 597-1011.
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, call us.
We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey addiction rehabilitation center
2. We Level Up Florida substance abuse treatment center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale depression center
4. We Level Up Tamarac rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton alcohol rehab center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
Sources:
[1] https://welevelup.com/addiction/world-drug-day/
[2] https://welevelup.com/inpatient-addiction-treatment-centers/
[3] https://welevelup.com/alcohol-drug-and-mental-health-services/
[4] https://welevelup.com/ https://welevelup.com/treatment/dual-diagnosis/
[5] https://welevelup.com/medical-detox/ https://welevelup.com/mental-health-treatment-center/
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Join the We Level Up Treatment Center Network to Support World Drug Day Addiction Treatment and Recovery Programs