Troopers Investigate Stabbing Incident in Cecil County

June 16, 2022

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Troopers from the Northern Region Criminal Enforcement Division continue an investigation into a stabbing that occurred last night in Cecil County.

The victims are identified as Zachary Guy, 27, of Orchard Beach, MD. He was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The other victims are identified as Michael Fuller, 23, of Bear, DE; Glenn Miller Jr., 39, of North East, MD; James Vandergrift, II, 25, of Havre De Grace, MD. All three were transported from the scene to Christiana Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court in North East for the report of a stabbing. The Emergency Operations Center received numerous calls in regards to the incident advising several different locations within the mobile home community.

Upon their arrival, troopers observed two men on the ground with injuries with apparent puncture wounds. A crowd of people had gathered and were yelling. The troopers were waved down by a witness who advised two men were in the roadway down the street also suffering from apparent puncture wounds and blunt force trauma.

Investigators learned the individuals involved began arguing at a residence in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive. At this time, it is unknown who stabbed each of the individuals that were transported to the hospital. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene. Evidence collected on the scene includes a bat, two knives, a BB handgun and clothing. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues…

###

