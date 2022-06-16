Submit Release
Sen. Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Her Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, announces the governor has signed one of her pieces of legislation into law.

Senate Bill 655 will allow all counties the option to provide coverage for most public safety personnel through the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System (LAGERS),” Sen. Crawford said. “This is another tool to attract and retain quality employees for our communities.”

Currently, political subdivisions located in third-class counties may opt to cover certain employee classes as public safety personnel members in LAGERS. This new law removes this restriction and allows any political subdivision to cover such employee classes.

“I understand the need for qualified people, regardless of the job,” Sen. Crawford said. “I applaud the governor for signing this important piece of legislation this early after the legislative session ended. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the Missouri General Assembly for helping get this measure across the finish line this year.”

Senate Bill 655 will take effect on Aug. 28.

To learn more about Sen. Crawford and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/Crawford.

