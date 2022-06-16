The All-Inclusive Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten Taps Spark Cooperative to Elevate the Guest Experience
All-Inclusive Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten has engaged Spark Cooperative to reimagine how its on-property experience is communicated to its guests.
At Spark Cooperative, we are grateful for the continued partnership with Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten and their trust in GO by Spark as the premier experience software in the market.”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten — a duo of stunning oceanfront, all-inclusive properties including the fun-for-all-ages Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa and the luxury, adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, has once again engaged Spark Cooperative, a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner based in Miami, to reimagine how its on-property experience is communicated to its guests.
— Charly McDonald, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark Cooperative
Spark will be implementing GO by Spark, its proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands such as the Sonesta Resorts in Sint Maarten this summer to help give guests one-touch access to events, lineups, venues, and other key information guests often inquire about before their arrival and during their stay.
“As the largest and leading hospitality brand in this Caribbean duo-nation island, Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten understands that sharing information on activities, events and spaces with guests in real time is necessary to keep guests actively engaged and surpass their expectations during their stay,” said Charly McDonald, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark Cooperative. “At Spark Cooperative, we are grateful for the continued partnership with Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten and their trust in GO by Spark as the premier experience software in the market.”
Prior to this collaboration, Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten engaged Spark to assist with the re-launch of the resorts’ entertainment program, focusing on delivering a new kind of guest experience by evolving the entertainment and activities program while supporting its re-organizational structure of the entertainment team. The Spark team re-developed the criteria needed of the entertainment team including sourcing an entertainment director, a multi-talented team member who could perform both off and on stage, and also, multi-talented entertainers that would drive engagement and guest participation in activities. Additionally, the Spark team worked with Sonesta Resorts’ roster of musicians, artists and entertainers based in Sint Maarten and incorporated their local talent to expand the resorts’ entertainment during peak nights.
"Forming this collaboration with Spark Cooperative was a natural transition for us,” said Jonathan Shade, Entertainment Director at Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten. “This partnership will lead us into the future of technology and hospitality as we connect with our guests, prior to and during their stay, while guiding their overall resort experience into a memorable one."
To learn more about Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten, visit www.sonesta.com/stmaarten or follow @mahobeachresort and @oceanpointresort on Instagram and Facebook and Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten on LinkedIn and YouTube.
To learn more about Spark Cooperative and how the team creates and implements experience-centric solutions, visit www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
