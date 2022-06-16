Submit Release
Update No. 2: Crews continue search for missing Springfield man


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1003661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Gary T. Salvatore                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: June 14, 2022 @ 0035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parker Hill Road, Cavendish, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

 

MISSING PERSON: Donald I. Gurney                                          

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The search for missing person Donald I. Gurney is ongoing Thursday. Crews involved in the effort include the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, Vermont Warden Service, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Waterbury Backcountry Rescue, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the fire departments from Cavendish and Reading.

 

Anyone with information regarding Gurney’s location is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or share a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

***Update No. 1, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022***

Search efforts are continuing today for Donald I. Gurney, 65, of Springfield, who was reported missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

 

Wednesday, about 50 searchers are working in the Cavendish area as part of the effort to locate Gurney. The crews include the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, the Vermont Warden Service, Cavendish Fire Department, Reading Fire Department, Rescue Inc., Killington Search and Rescue, and a helicopter from the Vermont Army National Guard.

 

Police continue to ask that anyone who might have helpful information regarding Gurney’s whereabouts call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or leave a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

VSP will provide additional updates as the search continues.

 

 

***Initial news release, 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022***

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a missing person with Alzheimer’s on Gurney Road in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Donald I. Gurney, 65, from Springfield, Vermont. Vermont State Police could not locate Donald I. Gurney at this time, but the search is ongoing.

 

If anyone has helpful information about Gurney’s whereabouts, contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

 

