STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

BERLIN BARRACKS RIBBON-CUTTING

What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony and formal opening of the Vermont State Police’s newest field station, in Berlin.

When: 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022

Where: Berlin Barracks, 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT

Who: Remarks by Gov. Phil Scott, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, Buildings and General Services Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, and Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham.

RSVP: Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

Learn more: Additional information about the Berlin Barracks is available in this news release and online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/berlin.

- 30 -