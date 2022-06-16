MEDIA ADVISORY: Berlin Barracks ribbon-cutting
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
***MEDIA ADVISORY***
BERLIN BARRACKS RIBBON-CUTTING
What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony and formal opening of the Vermont State Police’s newest field station, in Berlin.
When: 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022
Where: Berlin Barracks, 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT
Who: Remarks by Gov. Phil Scott, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, Buildings and General Services Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, and Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham.
RSVP: Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.
Learn more: Additional information about the Berlin Barracks is available in this news release and online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/berlin.
