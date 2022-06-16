Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Berlin Barracks ribbon-cutting

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 ***MEDIA ADVISORY***

BERLIN BARRACKS RIBBON-CUTTING

What:                   Ribbon-cutting ceremony and formal opening of the Vermont State Police’s newest field station, in Berlin.

When:                  10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022

Where:                Berlin Barracks, 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT

Who:                    Remarks by Gov. Phil Scott, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, Buildings and General Services Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, and Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham.

RSVP:                   Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

Learn more:       Additional information about the Berlin Barracks is available in this news release and online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/berlin.

- 30 -

