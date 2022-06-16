Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,848 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Monson Chief Administrative Law Judge

TEXAS, June 16 - June 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kristofer Monson as the Chief Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) for the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH) for a term set to expire on May 15, 2024. The Chief ALJ oversees SOAH, which is a forum for the conduct of adjudicative hearings in the executive branch of state government.

Kristofer Monson of Driftwood has served as the Chief ALJ since April 2019 and previously served as Assistant Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, where he spent 15 years working as an expert in Texas administrative practice and procedure. He is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Fifth Circuit Bar, United States Supreme Court Bar, and the Western District of Texas Bar. Monson received a Bachelor of Arts from Wabash College and a Juris Doctor Degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Monson Chief Administrative Law Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.