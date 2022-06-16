3Lines’ Orbit Fund Invests $11M in Swimlane and Arzooo
3Lines Venture Capital announced today that its Orbit Fund has invested a total of $11M in two of its portfolio companies, Swimlane and Arzooo.
3Lines Venture Capital announced today that its Orbit Fund has invested a total of $11M in two of its portfolio companies, Swimlane and Arzooo. Founded in 2014, Swimlane, a Denver based company and a leader in low-code security automation that serves as the system of record for the security organizations, recently closed its Series-C1 fund raise. 3Lines' 2016 Discretionary Fund is an existing investor in Swimlane, which has grown more than 700% over the past four years.
— 3Lines Venture Capital
GlobalData has cited Swimlane as a potential Unicorn in Cybersecurity
https://www.globaldata.com/globaldata-predicts-future-cybersecurity-unicorns/.
3Lines' Orbit Fund also participated in Series-B fund raise of Arzooo, a business-to-business Retail Technology startup based out of Bengaluru, India. 3Lines has been a major investor in Arzooo through its earlier funds as well. Founded in 2018 by former Flipkart executives, Arzooo currently operates in more than seventeen cities across India and has over 8,000 retailers on its platform and is targeting to scale up to 50,000 retailers in coming years. Arzooo grew by 1500% over the past two years. The business press in India has reported that Arzooo looks to hit $1B in sales in 2022.
“We are excited to be a major part of the journey of our portfolio companies when and as needed”, said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder and CEO of 3Lines Venture Capital. “As we raise our $100M Orbit Fund, we are looking forward to investing more in promising startups in the US and India”, continued Krishna, “we say ‘We Build With The Bold’ and 3Lines will keep doing just that”.
“Working with innovative and disruptor early stage companies for the past six years has indeed been a rewarding journey for 3Lines”, echoed Kamalesh Dwivedi, President and General Partner at 3Lines, “a journey which is singularly focused on creating nonlinear and cross generational wealth for our investors”.
ABOUT 3Lines
3Lines (https://3lines.vc) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines invests in Future of Work, Workforce and Industry, Web3.0 and AI-powered early stage companies in the US and India.
ABOUT Swimlane
Swimlane (https://swimlane.com) is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with operations in North America, EMEA and APAC. Swimlane is protecting nearly $1 trillion in annual revenue amongst the top 25 enterprise customers.
ABOUT Arzooo
Arzooo (https://arzooo.com) offers a B2B Retail Technology e-commerce platform for demand-supply integration with a high degree of scalability to increase growth and profitability for its customers.
