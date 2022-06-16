Public Meeting and Plans Display for the US 219 Meyersdale, PA to Old Salisbury Road, MD

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), are hosting a public meeting for the US 219 Meyersdale, PA to Old Salisbury Road, MD Project. The project is proposing a new 7.5-mile long, four-lane, limited access facility for US 219 from the end of the Meyersdale Bypass in Pennsylvania to the newly constructed portion of US 219 in Maryland.

The purpose of this public meeting is to review the project team's progress since the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) document and review the proposed alternatives to carry into the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. Representatives from PennDOT and MDOT SHA will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. There is no formal presentation. This meeting is an open plan display format, with information boards to review at your own pace. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend this meeting.



Date/Time:

Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM



Location:

Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department

385 Ord Street, Salisbury, PA 15558



In addition to the public meeting, a virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 27, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m. using Zoom. This meeting will present the same project information for those who cannot or prefer not to attend in person. During the Zoom meeting, anyone with an internet connection can participate and view the same materials shared at the public meeting. If someone cannot access the meeting through the internet, a phone number to "call in" is available. The meeting will begin with a presentation by the project team, and the team will then take questions from participants. People calling in will be able to hear the presenters and discussion but will be unable to see the presentation.



Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3Pdc5Qq | Passcode - 604931

Call in Information: 267-831-0333 | Webinar ID: 820 2727 5092



The public meeting location is ADA accessible, and any person requiring special assistance is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Nicki Donahoe, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at 814-317-1650 or ndonahoe@pa.gov prior to the public meeting.



