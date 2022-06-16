Air Quality permits under review for June 16

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modified sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch.

Pottawattamie County

Bunge North America—19560 Bunge Ave., Council Bluffs

Project Number 22-190, Modify airflow. Public comment period ends July 18.