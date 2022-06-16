Submit Release
Public meetings to address statewide drought plan

DES MOINES – As part of an effort to develop a statewide drought preparedness plan, the Iowa DNR and partners will host a series of four public stakeholder meetings in July and a virtual meeting in August to gather ideas and input.

“Iowa has been through significant droughts in 1988, 2012 and 2021. While the state responded well to those events, a statewide drought plan would allow for better coordination between agencies, better communication, and improved response,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. 

A number of state agencies have come together to develop such a drought plan for Iowa, including the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

An important part of drought planning efforts is the collection of ideas and experiences from Iowans. To gather information, the agencies will host a series of public stakeholder meetings:  

Monthly reports on drought conditions in Iowa can be found in the Water Summary Update.

