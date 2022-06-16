Contracts dominate Environmental Protection Commission agenda

DES MOINES—Contracts for monitoring, water quality, air quality, watershed management and technical assistance will be up for approval at the Environmental Protection Commission’s June 21 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Four contracts with the University of Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory are up for approval. They include two contracts for stream monitoring, one for air quality monitoring and a fourth to evaluate and certify laboratories.

DNR asks for approval of contracts with Linn and Polk counties to reduce, control and prevent air pollution as required by the federal Clean Air Act.

Two contracts with the University of Northern Iowa’s Iowa Waste Reduction Center are up for approval: one for the center to aid in solid waste management and one for the center to help small businesses working to control air pollution emissions.

Other contracts up for approval will:

Work to decrease phosphorus entering three shallow lakes in northwest Iowa,

Provide technical assistance and coordination to state revolving fund nonpoint source pollution projects,

Improve water quality in the Yellow River, Shell Rock River and Little Sioux watersheds.

The complete agenda, including the State Revolving Fund annual Intended Use Plan and grants for Environmental Management System proposals, is available at http://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, vice chair; Amy Echard, Farmersburg, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.