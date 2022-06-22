Submit Release
USA Digital Releases New and Improved Call Director

Innovative, real-time routing solution for managing toll free and DID numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Digital Communications, Inc. (USAD), a national data and voice services provider, announces the newest release of Call Director, providing more convenience and flexibility for its customers.

Some key features of the latest version are:

• Mass upload of numbers for Moves, Adds, and Changes (MAC)
• Selectively route numbers offnet
• Create route plans with multiple trunk destinations
• Display all numbers associated with a company, department and/or specific route plan
• Geo-routing: send calls for the same toll free number to different trunks
• Exclusion routing: send calls from specific ANIs (calling numbers) to unique trunks

“One of our primary goals is to place more control in the hands of the customer. Our next generation, cloud-based Call Director does just that,” said Roy Martindale, Chief Technology Officer of USAD. “The application allows the user to instantly change the destination of a toll free or DID number via an intuitive web-based portal. Customers can combine multiple trunks to form new route plans and instantly assign numbers to those plans. Additionally, a built-in upload feature allows for Moves, Adds, and Changes en masse. This new release is a significant leap forward for customer call routing control, and we have much more upcoming on our roadmap.”

Call Director makes it easier than ever to automatically qualify, queue, and distribute calls to the right destination through the convenient online portal. This advanced routing application streamlines communication while improving business continuity and efficiency by controlling the rules, schedules, and destination routing.

Because this application is cloud-based, it works with the customer’s existing equipment, requiring no additional capital expenditures.

For more information about Call Director, please contact sales@usad.com.

###
About USA Digital

For more than 20 years, USA Digital (USAD) has been a trusted partner in delivering data and voice solutions across our fully redundant and owned network. Customers include finance, healthcare, insurance, SMB and large enterprises. USAD is also a wholesale provider to other carriers. In addition to highly reliable voice delivery, USAD provides Internet, SD-WAN, MPLS, TDoS, voice biometrics, recording, and fraud prevention services. OmniCaaS rounds out the single-source solution set to improve your business outcomes. To learn more about USAD, visit www.usad.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Donna Costello
USA Digital Communications, Inc.
+1 877-525-0617
dcostello@usad.com

