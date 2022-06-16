KLCE Revises the Algorithmic Trading and Arrangements within Market Accessibility

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced the results of the newly performed review related to algorithmic trading and accessibility towards the market. The review’s objective was to analyze the impact and development of algorithmic trading activities in Asia and to identify opportunities complying with the demand for optional access arrangements to the markets without affecting market integrity.

Several areas of focus have been suggested to be covered in the review. KLCE has responded to market participants’ feedback and has published the results of the review in order to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the subjects related to the algorithmic trading and to commence addressing investors’ interests in regards to this type of trading activity.

One of the major concluding points of KLCE’s review is that algorithmic trading has not been essentially detrimental to the market integrity and standards. The assessment process has been assisted by the KLCE’s team of researchers who concluded that algorithmic trading has no negative impact on the market quality. In the same order of ideas, experts consider that continued growth in algorithmic activity might create certain conditions for which the regulatory framework needs to be resourced and prepared.

“The review relates to situations where KLCE is able to reinforce the operations within the markets, keep market users well-informed and improve the market access services. It envisions the operational, monitoring, and technical aspects that might appear as the growth of algorithmic trading scales up in Asia and it takes into consideration other public policies. The review is also referring to several recommendations directed at the promotion of effective market supervision and monitoring and the maintenance of market integrity”, said Gunang Khanijibar, Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific of KLCE.

KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.