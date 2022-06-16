Anchorage Man to Serve 35 Years for Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence

June 15, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On June 14, 2022, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 40-year-old Lloyd Allen Jenkins to 35 years of active incarceration for the 2017 sexual assault and assault of his girlfriend. Mr. Jenkins faced a sentencing range of 30 to 40 years with a maximum of 99 years.

Following a two-week trial in June of 2021, an Anchorage jury found Mr. Jenkins guilty of sexual assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and assault in the fourth degree.

The evidence at trial established that in 2017 Mr. Jenkins assaulted his girlfriend with a golf club, strangled her, and then sexually assaulted her. The jury also heard evidence of a previous domestic violence assault against another victim by Mr. Jenkins.

In addition to the 35 years to serve, Judge Saxby suspended an additional 15 years of prison time and placed Mr. Jenkins on probation for 15 years. In sentencing Mr. Jenkins, Judge Saxby found that this sexual assault was particularly egregious and deserved an aggravated sentence.

