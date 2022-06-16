KLCE Plans to Access a Loyalty Program Provider in Cooperation with a Leading IT Company

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KLCE.org cooperates with a software services company to develop a platform that enables loyalty service providing

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced the revision of the terms and conditions in order to establish a partnership with a provider of loyalty solutions for traders and investors.

As an adept of technology innovation, KLCE is working to deliver reliability, stability, and novelty to the digitalization of the asset trading market. The strategic partnership will facilitate and speed up the development of the market users’ accessibility to a renewed trading approach through the use of digital asset grouping, conversion procedures – actions that will be implemented via a single platform accessible for market participants all over the world.

The loyalty program focuses on expanding the value of reward programs and offers customers an all-embracing ability to process payments with reward currencies at the point of sale and through digital facilities. This service will help producers and distributors make use of more creative loyalty programs and, from the other side, it will allow the interested parties to access the value in these programs. KLCE is highly interested in bringing transparency and reliability to the digital asset markets that were previously unregulated. Along with the launch of futures and options products as well as other services, the exchange has gained success with supervision and monitoring within trade procedures and execution.

“Through the use of a similar innovative solution, we will provide our clients with accessibility to a platform that will help consolidate and use their digital assets. The loyalty program will determine the launch of other new products which further drive loyalty and enables our clients to trade, transfer and use digital assets in different ways”, said Shazar Dhanazam, Executive Director and Digitization Lead at KLCE.

About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.