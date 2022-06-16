Comment period open for reissuance of Animal Operations NPDES permits

Raleigh

Jun 15, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)’s Division of Water Resources has opened the public comment period for the reissuance of National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) General Permits for animal operations through July 15, 2022.

NPDES General Permits are issued to facilities that are subject to coverage under Federal NPDES CAFO rules. While issued under federal regulations with effluent limitations guidelines, state NPDES General Permits for concentrated animal feeding operations require that the operations still be designed, constructed, operated and maintained as non-discharge facilities. Fewer than 20 facilities in the state are currently permitted under these general permits.

The permits, which would be in effect through June 30, 2027, cover the following types of operations:

Members of the public who wish to comment may do so by 5 p.m. on July 15, 2022. Comments can be submitted by email to animalNPDES@ncdenr.gov or by phone at 919.707.3702. Comments can also be mailed to:

Ramesh Ravella

NC Division of Water Resources

1636 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1636

Copies of the draft permits and fact sheets are available on the DEQ website.