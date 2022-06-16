Hallmark Health Care Solutions to Showcase Technology for Workforce & Compensation Management at HFMA 2022

For solutions to labor challenges and manual processes in compensation, visit Booth 704 at the Healthcare Financial Management Association Annual Conference.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From recruiting and retaining top talent to reducing labor costs and increasing productivity through smart automation, today’s healthcare workforce challenges are common, complex, and pervasive. With intelligent, cloud-based technologies that directly address these and other pressing needs, Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) will showcase its innovation in Booth 704 at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) annual conference later this month.Each year, the HFMA conference provides an important, forward-focused meeting of the minds in healthcare financial management. This year’s event promises to explore key pathways to sustainably delivering better health outcomes in more cost-effective ways. With solutions and strategies that align seamlessly with those objectives, HHCS leaders say they are proud to support the event. As sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees, they are excited to participate in many pivotal discussions aimed at real-world solutions.“HFMA is an outstanding community of industry experts who understand the positive impact technology can have on their operating budgets and financial health,” says Isaac Ullatil, Chief Executive Officer at HHCS. “Our solutions unlock better economics across the administrative ecosystem, from robustly connecting labor demand and supply while reducing spend to eliminating costly errors and increasing transparency in provider compensation – and many layers in between.”As one of the fastest-growing healthcare technology companies in the U.S., HHCS is the innovator behind AI-driven platforms that optimize workforce and vendor management ( Einstein II ) and provider compensation and contracting ( Heisenberg II ). Through the convenience of the cloud, mobile apps, deep data integration, configurable automation, and more, these technology solutions translate to heightened intelligence, productivity, and savings.The combined solution suites from HHCS are essentials for hospitals, health systems, medical groups, long-term care facilities, and any organization in the business of providing healthcare. From how physicians and other clinicians are compensated to ensuring enough staff to operate at maximum volume without losing profitability to high-cost premium labor, HHCS combines smart technology with expert-led strategies to create certainty and sustainability in a rapidly evolving landscape.The 2022 HFMA conference will take place June 26-29 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Attendees are strongly encouraged to visit with the Hallmark Health Care Solutions experts, many of whom are former leaders in nursing, staffing, provider compensation, and healthcare contracting.For more information about HHCS, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com