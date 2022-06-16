Black Tech NOLA Brings Tech Jobs and Networking
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Tech NOLA 2022 presented by NOLAvate Black will be back and in person June 27-29 at the Westin Hotel New Orleans - Essence Festival Week. The event has made global reach over the last two years hosting the event virtually reaching nearly 3,000 attendees. The 5th annual conference will convene over 300 industry leaders and global brands committed to supporting our local digital and creative economy. The three day gathering of technologists will focus on jobs and career pathways in media, film, gaming, design, and music in the tech industry. Main stage talks and panel discussions will be led by tech and cultural trailblazers from T-Mobile, Amazon, NOTCF, JPMorgan & Chase, Excella, Entergy and GNO, Inc along with many other tech companies that will be on the lineup. Black Tech NOLA is the only conference where tech, art and culture collide. Register today! $250. Virtual tickets are free. Register at blacktechnola.com
Black Tech Expo presented by Amazon will be held June 29th all day in-person and virtual. Job seekers can hear main stage talks, learn about careers in tech, meet recruiters and hear technologists share tips on how professionals can get their big break in tech. Virtual attendees will be able to visit virtual booths, watch content on demand, share their resume and attend online meetups.
About NOLAvate Black
NOLAvate Black is committed to shifting power toward racial equity and inclusion by building a sustainable and accessible technology ecosystem in New Orleans.
NOLAvate Black launched in Black Tech NOLA in 2018 to address the systemic racism and social injustices preventing Black people and under-resourced communities from gaining access to high-demand and high-wage jobs in the growing technology sector. NOLAvate Black works to find solutions that will promote employability, retention, advancement, and entrepreneurship for people of color interested in advancing their career in technology.
NOLAvate Black is led by Founder and CEO Sabrina N. Short, a community organizer and tech advocate. Sabrina’s unwavering passion for community and social justice has driven her to build the largest Black tech community in the Gulf South. Learn more at blacktechnola.com. #blacktechnola #techartculture
For more information about Black Tech NOLA contact Sabrina Short at sabrina@nolavateblack.com.
