TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Bradley County

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Bradley County.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after midnight, Bradley County deputies responded to a residence on Blue Springs Road SE in Cleveland, in reference to a suicidal subject. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Christian Robert Jensen (DOB 07/22/1967), who was threatening to pull a gun on the deputies. Preliminary information indicates that as deputies attempted to negotiate with him, for reasons still under investigation, one of the deputies fired at Jensen, striking and killing him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported for an autopsy. No deputies were injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.