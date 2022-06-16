Black Tech NOLA Partners With LifeTagger To Expand Digital Footprint
We are excited to use LifeTagger's technology to elevate the way we connect and engage at Black Tech NOLA2022 and beyond.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a proximity-driven business solution capable of transforming an organization’s information, service and experience delivery, has announced their partnership for the third consecutive year with NOLAvate Black's 5th annual Black Tech NOLA conference, to provide attendees with exclusive content and connection with conference attendees from June 27-29 at the Westin New Orleans Downtown.
— Sabrina Short, CEO NOLAvate Black
Black Tech NOLA is the largest convening of tech creatives in the south celebrating the intersection of tech, art & culture. Since the inaugural event, coinciding with the Essence Music Festival in 2018, the annual convening celebrates the influence of Black tech innovators and how they are instrumental in pushing innovation forward. In 2020, Black Tech NOLA received over 1100 registrants and participants from around the globe for its first ever virtual event with talks, panel discussions, virtual happy hours, giveaways and job recruitment opportunities.
“Working with the community builders at Black Tech NOLA for the last three years has been a fantastic opportunity for us,” LifeTagger CoFounder Kendrick Pullen said. “We are honored to deliver the phenomenal content they produce to their in-person and virtual attendees for the past three years”
Black Tech NOLA is presented by NOLAvate Black, which was founded by CEO Sabrina Short, a community organizer and tech advocate. Short’s unwavering passion for community and social justice has driven her to build the largest Black tech community in the Gulf South. A native of New Orleans, Sabrina has over 19 years of social impact work and has been recognized nationally for her grassroots efforts.
“Black Tech NOLA prides itself in creating the ecosystem for thought-leaders and trail-blazers to pour into,” said Short. “We are excited to use LifeTagger's technology to elevate the way we connect and engage at Black Tech NOLA2022 and beyond.”
LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution that transforms and streamlines the delivery of the right experiences to your guests where, how, and when they need. Service customers, employees, and guests better by hyper-localizing engagement to create an amazing on-site experience for stakeholders without requiring more staff.
If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/.
