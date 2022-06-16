Submit Release
Construction Continues Next Week on Route 6 in North Towanda Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a safety improvement project continues next week on Route 6 between Route 4001 (Wonder View Lane) and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda Township, Bradford County.

On Tuesday, June 21 through Tuesday, July 12, Route 6 eastbound will be closed between Shaffer Road and Church Hill Drive, while the contractor performs rock work for the slope stabilization and eastbound widening/reconstruction.  A detour using Route 220 and Paterson Boulevard will be in place for eastbound traffic.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.3 million for this safety improvement project. Work includes a new center turn lane, mill and resurface, slope stabilization, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed in late August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###


