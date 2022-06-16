Construction Continues Next Week on Route 6 in North Towanda Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a safety improvement project continues next week on Route 6 between Route 4001 (Wonder View Lane) and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda Township, Bradford County.

On Tuesday, June 21 through Tuesday, July 12, Route 6 eastbound will be closed between Shaffer Road and Church Hill Drive, while the contractor performs rock work for the slope stabilization and eastbound widening/reconstruction. A detour using Route 220 and Paterson Boulevard will be in place for eastbound traffic.



Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.3 million for this safety improvement project. Work includes a new center turn lane, mill and resurface, slope stabilization, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed in late August 2022.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

