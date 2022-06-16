Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Steffen Valley Road in Chapman Township, Snyder County

06/16/2022

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is beginning on Route 2006 (Steffen Valley Road) in Chapman Township, Snyder County.





Beginning Tuesday, June 21, Steffen Road will be closed between Stahl Hill Road and Chapman Hollow Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins to remove the exiting bridge over a tributary to Mahantango Creek. Additional work includes drainage replacement, box culvert installation, approach paving, and line painting.





A detour using Route 2004 (Hoffer Road) and Route 2001 (Chapman Road) will be in place through the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed on this project in August of 2022, weather permitting.





Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts





MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

