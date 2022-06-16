Lane Restrictions on Old Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County, for a water main project.



On Wednesday, June 22, a contractor for Pennsylvania-American Water Company, will begin replacing the water main on Old Route 15 between the intersection with Route 642 and the on ramp to Route 15 northbound. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.



Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 15, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



