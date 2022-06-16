Reminder--Tuscarora Township Bridge Replacement to Start June 23

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers of a coming closure and detour for a Juniata County bridge on Route 3016 (Noss Road). The bridge spans McKinley Run, in Tuscarora Township. The 15-foot bridge was built in 1921 and carries an average of 97 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from fair to good.

On Thursday, June 23, Noss Road will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Route 3016 (Noss Road), Route 3021 (McKinley Road), Route 3014 (McCoysville Road), Route 850, and Route 35. The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to finish in early July. Motorists familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes.

This project will be a partnership between PennDOT Juniata County Maintenance and Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville. PennDOT maintenance will remove the existing structure, perform site excavation, and place backfill once the new box culvert is set. The contractor will set the new box culvert and perform final paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #



