Houzeo is Reimagining the Yard Sign
Houzeo.com has debuted an innovative yard sign for sellers across the US. The new design brings the power of Houzeo’s digital platform to the mundane yard sign.
Houzeo’s For Sale yard signs are designed very well. They blend physical with digital. The color pops in your front yard, but the sign itself is also very practical.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houzeo.com, one of America’s best For Sale By Owner websites, has redesigned its “For Sale” yard sign in a bid to further simplify the home selling process.
Houzeo’s new For Sale yard sign has 3 key enhancements:
New Design With Property Details: The yard sign now includes the property listing from the mobile app. This highlights the primary property image making the sign more relatable. Additionally, bedrooms, bathrooms, and list price are also highlighted.
More Actionable: Potential buyers can checkout the online listing on the Houzeo mobile app by scanning the QR code on the sign. They can even request a showing.
High Quality Construction: Houzeo yard sign is now available only in high quality corrugated plastic. A wire stake is included.
This version of the yard sign, just like the previous version, displays the seller’s phone number prominently. Potential buyers and agents can reach out to the seller directly without having to be redirected. Houzeo recommends sellers get a temporary phone number via Google Voice or Skype for their sale.
Houzeo’s yard sign is a popular listing upgrade for home sellers, with the company having sold hundreds of signs. Bill Johnson, one of the top real estate brokers in California, commented, “Houzeo’s For Sale yard signs are designed very well. They blend physical with digital. The color pops on your front yard, but the sign itself is also very practical."
Houzeo is an innovative real estate technology company. Houzeo products include the IntelliList listing management system which makes listing easier, Houzeo Showings, and Houzeo offers. Consumers in their Houzeo reviews have applauded the platform and Houzeo team for their rapid innovation, and for saving them thousands of dollars in real estate commissions.
