Houzeo Launches DigiTransact, a Digital Transaction Coordination System
Houzeo launched DigiTransact, a digital transaction coordination system, to help home sellers, buyers, agents, & closing agents keep their transactions on trackNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ) Houzeo.com just launched DigiTransact, a digital transaction coordination system. DigiTransact will help home sellers, buyers, agents, and settlement agents keep their real estate transactions on track through advanced tasks, notifications, and reminders.
Houzeo.com, America’s high-tech For Sale By Owner platform, just launched DigiTransact, a digital transaction coordination system. With this new feature, all parties involved in a real estate transaction will be able to collaborate and keep the closing on track.
Houzeo’s DigiTransact aims to remove the friction between people, tasks, documents, and data. With this feature, the seller will know the current status of each task and be aware of the upcoming tasks in their home selling journey. Other stakeholders will similarly be informed of their tasks as well.
DigiTransact has 4 components:
- Milestones: Important dates in your transaction with milestone owners.
- Tasks: Actions that need to be completed before a milestone can be marked complete.
- Notifications: Alerts that inform you of upcoming milestones and status updates.
- Reminders: Prompts that remind task and milestone owners of upcoming and overdue actions.
Amit Dhameja, Houzeo’s CEO stated, “In a typical real estate transaction, you’re constantly looking for information. When is the inspection report coming through? Is the appraisal scheduled? What’s the buyer agent commission? Did the buyer sign closing docs? Did the loan fund? Our goal in launching DigiTransact was to ensure all stakeholders have key status updates on a single dashboard, along with current status and due dates. You can easily collaborate, and if someone is dragging their feet, you can gently nudge them along.”
Glen Cornwell, a REALTOR® licensed in six states, said, “DigiTransact is a uniquely collaborative feature. Having all stakeholders involved in a transaction in one place is absolutely splendid. This won’t just expedite the process, but also ensure clear communication among the parties involved.”
DigiTransact integrates seamlessly with other Houzeo products including Houzeo Offers and Houzeo Showings. When a home seller accepts an offer, offer-specific milestones and tasks are automatically assigned to the parties involved in the transaction. When parties need to schedule an inspection, final walkthrough, or even the closing – they can use Houzeo Showings to block the time.
Houzeo has low commission real estate agents on its platform. Houzeo reviews highlight how home sellers appreciate the platform for its technology. Houzeo’s IntelliList listing management system makes it easy to list on MLS. Houzeo Showings and Houzeo Offers simplify showings and offer reviews. Now, with DigiTransact, the company is further enhancing the home seller’s experience.
Tejas G
Houzeo Corp.
+1 844-448-0110
press@houzeo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other