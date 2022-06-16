Release of Heart Failure Patient & Caregiver Charter
The Heart Failure Patient Foundation (HFPT) is participating in the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) annual meeting in Orlando Florida this week
The Global Heart Hub is an international alliance of heart patient organizations.
The Heart Failure Patient Foundation in collaboration with the Global Heart Hub is releasing the Heart Failure Patient & Caregiver Charter USA version.MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart Failure Patient Foundation (HFPT) is participating in the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) annual meeting in Orlando Florida this week. During this in-person meeting the Heart Failure Patient Foundation in collaboration with the Global Heart Hub, an international alliance of heart patient organizations, is releasing the Heart Failure Patient & Caregiver Charter USA version. This Charter has its origins in the Heart Life Foundation Canadian HF Patient Charter (www.heartlife.ca) and has been adapted, in partnership with patients and family caregivers globally.
The Heart Failure Patient & Caregiver Charter outlines a set of expectations and responsibilities to support the creation and implementation of an internationally accepted standard of care for individuals living with HF and their caregivers.
The overall goal of this Charter is to support the development of optimal high-quality care and to promote its adoption internationally across all healthcare systems.
It calls on…
Patients and caregivers:
• To know what to expect throughout their care journey.
• To be empowered, to ask the questions that matter to them.
• To understand their individual rights and responsibilities regarding their own health.
Healthcare providers:
• To understand the lived experience and identify opportunities and solutions in their local setting, that would have a beneficial impact for patients.
Policymakers and other stakeholders:
• To guide their knowledge and opportunities to create change and deliver improvements in HF care with patient involvement.
Aim of this Charter
• Improve the overall quality of life for individuals with HF throughout the care journey.
• Establish a core set of patient/caregiver expectations that would be incorporated into an internationally accepted standard of care for HF, which would optimize patients’ quality of life and reduce HF-related mortality and hospitalizations.
• Establish a core set of patient/caregiver responsibilities to empower individuals with HF to manage their health and enjoy a better quality of life.
• Call upon policymakers, healthcare providers and payors to recognize HF as a serious, chronic condition which requires a united effort from awareness through to treatment and care.
• Foster effective collaboration between all stakeholders - patients/caregivers, healthcare professionals, healthcare providers, policymakers, and payors.
• Ensure that the important role of patients and caregivers is recognized in future research activities, the development of treatment guidelines and overall cardiovascular disease health policy.
Who is the Charter intended for?
• Patients
• Caregivers, including family members and loved ones
• Healthcare professionals and healthcare providers
• Policymakers
• Payors
With the release of the Charter Dr. Neil Johnson founder of the Global Heart Hub from Ireland and Aiste Staraite Chairperson and a patient with heart failure is in attendance.
“I am very excited about the release of the Patient & Caregiver Charter and believe this will serve to empower patients, caregivers and others.” Marilyn A. Prasun, PhD Chairperson of the Heart Failure Patient Foundation
The Charter has been endorsed by both the Heart Failure Patient Foundation and the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses
