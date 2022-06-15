Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,845 in the last 365 days.

Bridge to Hayden Pond near Salmon to be replaced starting in early July

Summer visitors to Hayden Pond, south of Salmon, are asked to be patient while the bridge spanning Hayden Creek to the popular fishing pond is replaced.

The existing dilapidated bridge will be removed and replaced with a new 50-foot long by 12-foot wide bridge along with new concrete support structures. There will be no access across the creek while the bridge is being replaced.  Construction is planned to begin July 5 and is expected to be completed before the Labor Day weekend.

Hayden Creek supports threatened wild Chinook salmon, steelhead, and bull trout.  In-stream construction work to replace the bridge support structures can only be completed during July through mid-August to avoid impacts to native fish spawning and rearing.  This short term disruption of access to the area will provide a long term benefit of future maintenance, planned improvements, and continued fish stocking.

Anglers looking for other nearby fishing options may consider the Lemhi River at the Hayden Creek Access Area or perhaps Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon.  Both offer good summer fishing opportunity.

This project is angler dollars at work, as it is funded by Idaho Fish and Game fishing license sales.

Thank you for your patience while access to the popular fishing pond is improved.  For more information, please contact the Salmon Regional office at (208) 756-2271.   

You just read:

Bridge to Hayden Pond near Salmon to be replaced starting in early July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.