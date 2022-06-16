The Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will return to London on the 8th, 9th, 10th November 2022, alongside a SATCOM Focus Day on 7th November.

LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group’s 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition Returns in November

Focus Day: 7 November 2022 | London, UK

Conference: 8 – 10 November 2022 | The QE II Conference Centre, London UK

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR1/einpresswire

Lead Sponsor: AIRBUS

Silver Sponsor: EUTELSAT

Sponsors: Boeing, GovSat, Hughes, Inmarsat, Isotropic Systems, Kratos, L3 Harris Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, OneWeb, Ovzon, ST Engineering iDirect, Telesat, Thales, ViaSat, Virgin Orbit

Exhibitors: Avanti, AVL Technologies, BFBS, Comtech, Global Invacom Group, Marlink, MBS, Requtech, Teledyne

__________________________________________________________________________________

SAE Media Group are proud to announce that the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will return to London on the 8th, 9th, 10th November 2022, alongside a SATCOM On-the-Move Focus Day on 7th November.

As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom is one of the world’s leading events on military SATCOM and draws in 600+, truly global representatives from the military, industry, government, and research communities to create an event that is not to be missed. Attend the conference to benefit from exclusive updates, insights, and discussions with the pre-eminent names in the world of SATCOM.

With briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers, discussions on key issues, attendance from almost every significant MILSATCOM program, dedicated exhibition halls, and a whole day on SATCOM On-the-Move, Global MilSatCom will shape the way ahead and provide an unrivalled opportunity for collaboration and partnership.

• Chairing on the Focus Day will be Major General (Ret’d) Bill Robins, Managing Director, BRL

• Chairing on Day 1 will be Dr Joanna Hart, Harwell Space Cluster Development Manager, UKRI – STFC

• Chairing on Day 2 will be Mr Mike Nichols, Deputy Director, Commercial Satellite Communications Office

• Chairing on Day 3 will be Mr Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence & Space

Benefits of Attending:

• Meet and network with leaders in SATCOM from industry, military, and government across three days, including dedicated networking breaks, dinners, drinks receptions, and more!

• Hear updates and guidance from world-leading SatCoM programme managers and decision-makers

• Delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of MILSATCOM

• Discover cutting-edge SatCoM technology to enhance operational effectiveness

• Make new connections, contacts, and partnerships from Global MilSatCom’s international audience

Early Bird Offers:

• BOOK BY 30 JUNE 2022 TO SAVE £200

• BOOK BY 30 SEPTEMBER TO SAVE £100

For more information, contact Richard Jones, Marketing Manager at rjones@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6088

To register or for more information visit: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR1/einpresswire