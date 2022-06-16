Caring For Others Announces Their Fourth International Poverty Forum on March 17th, 2023
The International Poverty Forum is the culmination of our work supporting our mission to end poverty.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced their fourth International Poverty Forum will take place on March 17th, 2023 at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta. Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley credits the International Poverty Forum with being the vessel for finding solutions to solving global poverty. Last year, Caring For Others distributed more than 2.6 million pounds of food across the globe.
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
The annual International Poverty Forum serves as a platform for discussions and strategies focused on eradicating global poverty in communities around the world. At the previous Forum, Richmond-Shockley welcomed Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Christian Music Icon Amy Grant, Heisman Trophy Winner Tim Tebow, and nearly 300 foreign dignitaries, celebrities, and business leaders at the Porsche Experience Center and Headquarters in Atlanta. The keynote speakers for March will be announced later this year.
“The International Poverty Forum is the culmination of our work supporting our mission to end poverty,” Richmond-Shockley said. “We must continue to fight for those that cannot fight for themselves. Poverty is a cancer, and God has blessed me to be able to care for others, and that is what I will continue to do.“
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.
“Caring For Others will continue to bring together the best and brightest minds from around the world to address real strategies to be put into action,” Caring For Others Board of Directors Chairwoman Crystal Khalil said. “We are bringing everyone to the table to be part of a global solution to ending poverty.”
To make a donation to the International Poverty Forum or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org.
