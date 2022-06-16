Submit Release
HPIL(HPIL) Announces Conference Call Cancelled

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Announces that the conference call for June 16th is Cancelled,

“I unfortunately have to cancel todays conference call due to physical and verbal threats to both myself and my family. This environment at HPIL has become extremely toxic and has created a truly hard workplace, when myself and my staff have been committed to bringing this company compliant and viable”. With apologies said, Stephen Brown CEO

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

