UPDATE* SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/TWO VEHICLE CRASH

*UPDATE*

This crash has been reclassified as a fatal crash. Vermont State Police were notified on 06/14/22 that OP#1 (Hill) had passed away on said day at 0923 hours. State Police have been unable to locate any next of kin to notify. The extent of his injuries and cause of death are still under investigation at this time.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3001847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#:802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/13/22 at 0905 hours

STREET: US 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: SVMC Pownal Campus

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Hill

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: Firebird

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: possible serious injuries

HOSPITAL: SVMC and Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Thomas Bator

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1 heavy front end

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the Pontiac had pulled onto US7 directly in front of the GMC. The operator of the GMC was unable to avoid the vehicle and crashed directly into the Pontiac’s driver side door. During the crash, the Pontiac’s accelerator pedal had become stuck causing the vehicle to go out of control and travel across the lawn of the SVMC campus. While doing so the vehicle had crashed into a large sign and continued, coming to rest against the building.

The Pontiac was totaled during the crash and the operator, Hill, was transported to SVMC for his injuries and later relayed to Albany Medical for further treatment. His injuries are mostly unknown but appear to be serious. The GMC sustained heavy front-end damage and its operator, Bator, was uninjured.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Rescue. Details of this crash remain under investigation at this time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A