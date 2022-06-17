Art by Monica Jimeno, Mona Ballesteros, Mehmet Güldiz on view at the Art Biennale in Basel

Artwork "Piet Mondrian" by Monica Jimeno Artwork " En Camino" by MONA Ballesteros Artwork "Homo Corona" by Mehmet Güldiz

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a lot going on artistically in Basel during the Art Basel week. Fondation Beyeler shows exhibition "Mondrian Evolution". Kunstmuseum Basel shows special exhibition “Picasso – El Greco”. And the MAMAG Modern Art Museum from Austria is transforming the Grand Salon of the Hotel Victoria in Basel into an art museum and is showing the "Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel" from June 17th to 19th, 2022.

Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel shows selected artists from all over the world with a precise view and technique. Art is a mirror of society and shows how artists react to social and political changes, but also what moves artists in different phases of their lives. Art polarizes, but also unites and can be a creative source of inner strength for many viewers. The connecting role of art and diversity was important for curator of the Biennale Heinz Playner when selecting the artists for this exhibition.

The Basel Biennale will showcase the work of nearly 80 artists from around the world.

Artworks by Tanja Playner, Brenda Fernandez, Romeo Dobrota, Simon Abt, Rebeccah Klodt, Monica Jimeno, Mehmet Güldiz, Max Werner, Almas Kabani, Darcy Gerbarg, Aigerim Bektayeva, Vera Kober, Heather Lynn, Safranda Mammadova, Aigerim Bektayeva, Stephen Najda, Young-Sik Lee, Dieneke Tiekstra and other artists can be seen at the Biennale.

MONA was born in Ibague, Colombia. Her passion for the plastic arts started in the early years when she received her high-level education on architectural design that is portrayed in the rigorous structure of her paintings. She studied in the Ecole Des Beaux-Arts in Versalles, France. She then experimented with diverse mixed techniques and materials, exploring the “Costumbrismo” (an art movement that deals with typical regional and national customs), depicting human figures and their interaction with diverse and creative spaces. In her years living in Paris and through her travels around the Americas, Europe and Asia she has been able to study and experiment the different cultures in order to capture them in her own personal work. After many years of studies building her passion for the arts, Mona now lives in Bogota, Colombia, working fulltime and exploring in depth urban and street art. Mona Ballesteros showcased her work in France, Colombia and Belgique.

Heather Lynn is a contemporary fine artist located in Washington DC. She specializes in large scale residential, commercial, and commission work. Lynn’s work is often dense with her self created texture mediums and constructed with vibrant color, movement, and depth. Lynn has experienced great success as a professional artist with representation in Washington DC, New York City, Miami, and Paris. She loves competing in juried exhibitions and has exhibited across America and Europe. She loves working with art consultants, interior designers, and collectors to find the right piece in her inventory or in a commission for a client. Her most recent works have included sourcing healing crystals, sand, stone, and recycled glass. Lynn has created an innovative technique where she combines, crushes the materials, and infuses them into her paints.

A remarkable artist is also Monica Jimeno from Spain. The Biennale in Basel will be shown her artwork “Piet Mondrian” from the collection "My Trip from Impressionism to Modernism" in the interpretation by Monica Jimeno. She portrayed celebrities like José María Garcia, Roberto Soldado, Álvaro Negrero, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chenoa, David Bisbal, Jorge Sara Carrión, Luis Miguel Gallego, Desiré Cordero, Sebastián Rullí (Actor), Luis Rollan, Rafael Amargo and many more. Each work of the artist has an expressive lively character. Bright colors, emotional looks, soul-stirring poses are characteristic features of Monica's works of art. Many works communicate with their gaze with the reviewer. Rapid strokes give a special character to her work. Her artworks are highly sought after worldwide and have been shown in exhibitions such as Carrousel du Louvre Paris, MAMAG Modern Art Museum, PAKS Gallery in Austria and Germany, Art Fair Madrid and other exhibitions.

Mehmet Güldiz was born in Istanbul in November 1963. Having an innate interest in drawing he left the high school and started working in advertisement agencies while also accepting commissions for illustrations. Later on, he finished high school as an external student and he was accepted by the Advertisement Graphics Department of Marmara University Applied Fine Arts Faculty, from which he graduated. Mehmet Güldiz abandoned his post-graduate studies to establish a boutique advertisement agency together with a friend, which continued until about ten years ago. Since then he only did illustration works on commission without direct involvement in advertisement business. Meanwhile he drews three comic strips. About five years ago he decided to embark on an endeavour to express his thoughts with a philosophical approach in illustrative graphics style, resulting in the present series of paintings.

Art Biennale in Basel shows also art by Dieneke Tiekstra. The artist creates multifaceted works of art. The largest building blocks of her sculptures are jigsaw puzzles of various sizes. The creation of the sculpture takes a long time of the precise creation period. Her works were exhibited in many exhibition fromn Paris, Vienna, Munich to New York, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Oxford.

Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel can be visited on 18 and 19 June 2022. Vernissage is on 17 June.

18 June 2022: 11 am to 5 pm

19 June 2022: 11 am to 3 pm

Vernissage: 17 June 2022: 7pm to 9 pm

Location: Hotel Victoria

Centralbahnplatz 3-4

4002 Basel

Switzerland

www.contemporaryartbiennalebasel.com