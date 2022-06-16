Workshop held to discuss investment strategy in the new normal

VIETNAM, June 16 -

Poster of the workshop on investment strategy in the context of the new normal and fostering reform and innovation. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — "Investment strategy in the context of the new normal and fostering reform and innovation” will be the main topic of a workshop in HCM City on June 17.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will jointly organise the event with the National Innovation Centre and Saigon Telecommunications Technology JSC to create economic recovery and development momentum in the post-COVID-19 period.

The workshop is an opportunity to identify the challenges of the economic recovery process and apply creative practices to solve those challenges, especially in infrastructure development investment and transport, fields that play a key role in the growth of social investment capital and have a great spillover effect for economic recovery.

The forum will be attended by State managers from central agencies and ministries and some localities. The seminar participates in KIND (an agency under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea that supports Korean investors in developing infrastructure and urban projects in foreign markets).

The event also marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (1992-2022), in line with the common orientation between the two countries of raising the relationship framework to a "Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partner."

By November 2021, two-way trade between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea reached US$70.38 billion, up 20 per cent compared to 2020.

In 2021, Korea became the second-largest direct investor in Việt Nam, with total investment in the year reaching $7.4 billion, up 85 per cent compared to 2020.

Korea continues to be the second-largest development aid provider to Việt Nam, with a commitment of $1.5 billion in the period 2016-2020. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community in Korea (estimated at over 240,000 people) and the Korean community in Việt Nam (about 200,000 people) continue to overcome difficulties, stabilise their lives and increase resilience in the pandemic.

The seminar will provide participants with important information about Việt Nam’s mechanisms and policies to promote investment attraction, economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the seminar, leaders in some localities in key economic regions such as HCM City, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Đồng Nai, Long An, Thái Nguyên and Quảng Ninh with great demand for infrastructure development will announce policies to encourage investment through specific programmes and projects.

Despite the complicated developments of the world economy in the first half of 2022, with its own advantages, Việt Nam's adaptive and flexible economy is gradually regaining its growth momentum with encouraging results.

One of the large-scale solutions offered by the Government is a VNĐ350 trillion economic support package, with one-third will be used for investment in infrastructure development to complete critical traffic routes, such as the East North-South Expressway; those connecting the northern mountainous region; and expressways in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions, creating favourable conditions for investment and development of production and business. — VNS