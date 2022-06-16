Toyota to enhance domestic auto supporting industry

VIETNAM, June 16 -

Leaders of Toyota Motor Vietnam and the Department of Industry sign a Memorandum of Understanding for A project to enhance the domestic enterprises in supporting industry in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of the firm.

HÀ NỘI — Toyota Motor Vietnam and the Department of Industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a project to enhance the domestic enterprises' supporting industry.

According to Toyota, the project is implemented to strengthen the capability and cooperation between domestic enterprises and automakers from 2022 to 2023.

It is the third year Toyota Vietnam and the department have worked on the project, demonstrating the firm's efforts to increase the localisation rate, support Vietnamese suppliers, and a commitment to accompany the development of the Vietnamese automobile and supporting industry.

The project includes screening manufacturing enterprises and making a list of potential suppliers of automotive parts and components to connect with automobile assemblers and manufacturers in the country, organising field visits at the Toyota Vietnam factory and Toyota's domestic suppliers, and support for participation in training under several Vietnamese suppliers development programmes.

In 2022, they will conduct a new activity called the "operational Kaizen support" program for some enterprises, which Toyota will support by sending experts to periodically work at the enterprise, thereby helping to improve operational efficiency.

Toyota Vietnam president Ueda Hiroyuki said: “Through activities in the project, Toyota Vietnam hopes to further contribute to improve suppliers’ capability and expand Vietnamese supplier network as well as contribute to the development of the Vietnam Automobile Supporting Industry."

After two years of implementing the project, Toyota Vietnam has recruited one supplier and is selecting six potential suppliers.

It has also organised training courses on improving work efficiency for 45 suppliers and conducted visits to Toyota suppliers and seminars to share practical experiences in supplier development and Toyota's recruitment criteria. — VNS