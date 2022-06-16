Veterans Race Across America with Team One Mile
Team One Mile - Connects with Advent Knows team discussing mental health and the importance of sleep!
Veterans from Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps ride across USA raising awareness for veteran and first responder mental health and suicide.
At a time when 26% of our country is affected by mental illness and 22 veterans per day are dying by suicide, we need to step up and lead the discussion about hard things.”OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Race Across America (RAAM) 2022 is the once-in-a-lifetime challenge Team One Mile is embarking on raising awareness for veteran and first responder mental health and suicide.
— Mike Campbell, Founder
“At a time when 26% of our country is affected by mental illness and 22 veterans per day are dying by suicide, we need to step up and lead the discussion about hard things, and sometimes, that’s easier to do while doing hard things” Mike Campbell, founder.
On June 18, veterans from the Air Force, Army, Navy (SEALS), and Marine Corps, along with fitness influencers, addiction recovery and mental health advocates will be courageously sharing stories of their life challenges with PTSD, addiction and trauma LIVE on the team’s Facebook page, while racing 3,000+ miles across the country, by bike.
Taking Action:
Paying it forward to the veteran community, Team One Mile has launched a competitive Salute Challenge in support of Semper Fi & America’s Fund. You are invited to engage with the team by sharing a tribute photo of a veteran in your life or voting for one of our photos by donating to our nation’s critically wounded service members from Iraq and Afghanistan. Join the challenge at www.teamonemile.com
About Team One Mile:
One Mile Leadership Project is a 501(c)(3) that creates connections between veterans and civilians with the courage to discuss their journey overcoming painful and challenging circumstances with others facing similar difficulties.
Through transparent communication, One Mile Ambassadors discuss the realities of addiction, mental health and severe injury, while breaking down the fallacies associated with each. One Mile uses extreme challenges, like the Race Across America, to demonstrate how teamwork and sharing the weight with others builds personal strength and resilience, and establishes the trust needed to make it through life’s adversities.
Team One Mile Sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor: ADVENT Knows
Partners: American Airlines, Bell Textron, Belmark Inc, ClickBond, Firehouse Subs, Nicolet National Bank, Geico Military
Product / Nutrition Support: BioMoto, Koo Eyeware, Nuun, Pactimo, Pedal Industries, Sena, Super Coffee, ZYN
About Semper Fi & America’s Fund:
Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) was started by and is led by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to early wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Fund is not a charity. It is a family. It is love.
https://thefund.org
About Race Across America (RAAM):
RAAM and TEAM GET OUTDOORS are world leaders in the sport of endurance bicycle racing. The team is responsible for the Race Across America (RAAM), the world’s premier ultra-bicycle race, a 3000-mile coast-to-coast race across the USA, as well as the 6-12-24 World Time Trial Championships.
www.raceacrossamerica.org
