What to see at the Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale in Basel

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a lot going on artistically in Basel during the Art Basel week. Fondation Beyeler shows exhibition "Mondrian Evolution". Kunstmuseum Basel shows special exhibition “Picasso – El Greco”. And the MAMAG Modern Art Museum from Austria is transforming the Grand Salon of the Hotel Victoria in Basel into an art museum and is showing the "Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel" from June 17th to 19th, 2022.

Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel shows selected artists from all over the world with a precise view and technique. Art is a mirror of society and shows how artists react to social and political changes, but also what moves artists in different phases of their lives. Art polarizes, but also unites and can be a creative source of inner strength for many viewers. The connecting role of art and diversity was important for curator of the Biennale Heinz Playner when selecting the artists for this exhibition.

The Basel Biennale will showcase the work of nearly 80 artists from around the world.

Artworks by Tanja Playner, Brenda Fernandez, Romeo Dobrota, Simon Abt, Rebeccah Klodt, Monica Jimeno, Mehmet Güldiz, Max Werner, Almas Kabani, Darcy Gerbarg, Aigerim Bektayeva, Vera Kober, Heather Lynn, Safranda Mammadova, Aigerim Bektayeva, Stephen Najda, Young-Sik Lee, Dieneke Tiekstra and other artists can be seen at the Biennale.

At the Biennale in Basel will be shown artwork by Rebeccah K. Klodt. Artist Rebeccah Klodt is an abstract artist from the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, USA. Over thirty of her pieces have been displayed in galleries from coast to coast in nearly a dozen art exhibitions in 2020 alone. She works out of her Minneapolis studio overlooking the Mississippi River, and her lake home as well. Nature is a key inspiration for Rebeccah. Rebeccah has worked for thirty-four years as an interior designer and continues to partner with other designers, artists, and architects in the Minneapolis St. Paul area.

The stained glass window for the artist Yvette Tardivel is the materialization of light, which faithfully nourishes our body, with its colored rays of a subtle substance. The unusual magic of this material opens with the alchemy of firing at high temperature "900 °" and with it the surprising contrast of textures emanating from of this moiré surface which seems smooth but turns out to be grainy sometimes even rough to the touch.

Aigerim Bektayeva's style of painting ranges from classical, academic to rather free, close to impressionism and very similar to it: Monet, Sisley and Morisot-esque. Bektayeva A.E. is a Bachelor of Economics (Academy of Humanities, RF, Kazakhstan), student of the Faculty of Painting at ASU. She passed painting courses: France, 2018 (ATELIER ALUPI); Italy, 2018 (Aсademia D'ARTEFIRENZE); Russia ("ART Factory"). She studied individually with N. Samiyeva and A. Akanayev (Full member of the International Association of Critics and Art Critics at UNESCO), Andrea Baccalini - an expert at Accademia d'Arte Firenze. Bektayeva A.E is a Doctor of Fine Arts, founder of the school “ZERE arts”, member of the Academy of Arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of international competitions. She actively uses ART THERAPY.

The artist KAZZ Morishita was born in Nagoya-city in 1951 and lives in Tokyo. The moon has long fascinated KAZ Morishita. It is as if you are possessed by an obsession. Earth's only satellite orbits the Earth in an elliptical orbit near a circle for 27.32 days. However, it takes about 29.5 days, or more precisely 29.530589 days, to complete the appearance of Saku (new moon) - first string - Nozomi (full moon) - second string - Saku. The moonlight is the moonlight, but it is integrated with the contrast between the beautiful natural moon and the man-made buildings. KAZZ Morishita wants you to take a closer look at the beautiful scene, which can be described as a paradox. However, the artist worries about how far he can cope with the ever-growing, inflated human desires in the face of future generations. And this project called KAZZ MOON was created with such a warning bell. His philosophical works have been presented at Art Shanghai, Tokyo, Affordable London, Systema Gallery Higashi-Osaka, SCOPE Miami, KIAF in Seoul, SCOPE New York, Fotofever Paris, Art Karlsruhe, ADIHEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi, Affordable Milano, Art Asia Singapore, START ARt Fair exhibited at Satchi Gallery in London, LA Art Show.vioral therapy", mastered the "PSYCH-K" method.

LHER Laurence was born in 1965 in Castres (Midi-Pyrenees). Her interest in art already manifested itself at a young age: she designs and creates collages. After extensive studies she worked as a freelancer in the department of Human Relations and The Estate. She paints in a visual arts workshop, including colored portraits of expressionism. Then Laurence LHER develops into an abstract painting, near Colorfield Painting and Minimal art. The clean lines of his works, translate, for the artist, the desire for objectivity. Laurence passed the French baccalaureate specialising in Mathematics and Nature Science, and has a Masters in Juridical Science. Her artworks were shown in many international exhibitions.

Brenda R. Fernández born in Mexico City in 1973. Studied Artistic Initiation at the National Institute of Fine Arts of México and then majored in Art at the University of the Cloister of Sor Juana. Also studied with Master Luis Nishizawa, in 1997, with whom she learned the handling of multiple painting techniques and procedures.

Mammadova Safranda, was born in 1993 in Baku city, Azerbaijan.

Safranda Mamadova is inspired by landscapes, still lives, architectural compositions.

She is a member of Association of Painters since 2016.

Her artworks were exhibited in Egypt, Korea, France, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore.

Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel can be visited on 18 and 19 June 2022. Vernissage is on 17 June.

18 June 2022: 11 am to 5 pm

19 June 2022: 11 am to 3 pm

Vernissage: 17 June 2022: 7pm to 9 pm

Location: Hotel Victoria

Centralbahnplatz 3-4

4002 Basel

Switzerland

www.contemporaryartbiennalebasel.com