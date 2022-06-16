Fathers Day Invitation from Parents Forum

Parents Forum: 'Come Share Your Strength'

Parents Forum invites dads groups to consider using the program’s unique parent peer support model to engage and serve fathers in their communities.

Whether fathers are primary caregivers or primary breadwinners, we are -- increasingly and ideally -- sharing these roles more equally with our partners.”
— Djamel Bekkai, Co-Director, Parents Forum
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Fathers’ Day approaches, Parents Forum invites dads groups to consider using the program’s unique parent peer support model to engage and serve fathers in their communities. Parents Forum co-director Djamel Bekkai says, “We applaud the work of the National At Home Dad Network as fathers’ roles are essential to children’s healthy development. Whether fathers are primary caregivers or primary breadwinners, we are -- increasingly and ideally -- sharing these roles more equally with our partners, as many of us had to do during the pandemic.” Parents Forum wishes all dads, including National At Home Dad Network members, a Happy Fathers Day.

Parents Forum welcomes inquiries from schools and agencies interested in using the program’s unique parent peer support model to engage and serve parents in their communities. Current partner The Confess Project in Little Rock, Arkansas, working primarily with African-American men and boys, recently concluded a Parents Forum workshop and participants gave the program top marks, saying, “It’s good to know that other people are going through the same things as me. I loved everything about the group.”

Leaders of community-based organizations, elected officials and individual parents are invited to contact Parents Forum before August 1, Respect for Parents Day, to have their partnership request considered for the coming school year.

Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
info@parentsforum.org
