5 Jewelry Shapes to Gift Your Dad This Father's Day

Looking for the best gifts for dads? Bejewel them with sparkle. Here are 5 jewelry shapes from Jewelili that can make for stunning Father's Day gifts.

UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading diamond and gemstone jewelry store, Jewelili has launched a mega sale for Father's Day. The "Father's Day 2022 Jewelry Sale" is live now and is great news for jewelry shoppers who want to gift their dad sparkling essentials. The sale comes with attractive discounts, ranging from 30% to 60%, on diamond jewelry gifts for men. It also acts as a curated Father's Day gift guide to help shoppers find jewelry pieces suited to different fashion tastes.

The products are available in a variety of metals, including yellow gold, white gold, brass, and sterling silver. Shoppers can also choose based on different gemstones, including monochrome combinations, such as diamonds and black onyx.

The jewelry pieces are available in a range of trendy designs and are known for their fine craftsmanship. One can explore classic and timeless pieces as well as unique designs. Here are 5 of the top jewelry designs that are excellent Father's Day gift ideas.

1. The Cross

The cross is a popular jewelry shape available under the Father's Day 2022 Jewelry Sale at Jewelili. Cross jewelry has been popularized by a host of celebrities and is currently trending. Shoppers can choose a yellow gold over sterling silver diamond cross texture men's ring as a gift for their dad. It can be the perfect Father's Day ring since the cross symbolizes divine blessings.

One can also check out their Ankh pendant necklace for men. This Egyptian hieroglyphic symbol resembles a cross with a loop on the head. It is also called the “Key of the Nile” and stands for eternal life. Both cross jewelry pieces are available at a discount of 30%.

2. Dog Tags

Dog tags are another design popular among male celebrities and runway looks. Dog tag pendants are a favorite among men who wish to start wearing jewelry that’s minimal yet stylish. Shoppers can gift their dad dog tag necklaces from Jewelili's collection. An example is the sterling silver dog tag pendant necklace with thin diamond stripes for a unique look. It can add a touch of effortless style to the wearer.

The best gift for a dad who likes two-tone necklaces could be the yellow gold over sterling silver checkered diamond dog tag pendant necklace from the jewelry website. The design adds a hint of sophistication to the necklace. Both designs are available at 30% off.

3. The Anchor

This is one of the bestselling jewelry designs for men. It also comes in the form of a dog tag pendant necklace. An example is a yellow gold over sterling silver dog tag anchor pendant necklace in diamond accents and black onyx. It can be a suitable first Father's Day gift because the anchor can symbolize the strong sense of protection a father feels toward his baby.

4. Links

Another gift idea for fathers can be link bracelets. These bracelets are always on trend and can complement a range of outfits. Link bracelets have also made a statement on the Summer 2022 runways. To keep up with the trends, Jewelili offers an array of link bracelets.

An example of a unique combination of metals is the yellow gold over brass diamond link bracelet, available at a 60% discount. A classy alternative is a yellow gold over sterling silver diamond men's link bracelet at 30% off. Both bracelets are available under the Father's Day sale on the jewelry website.

5. The Hexagon

The fascinating thing about geometrical shapes is that they help define and sharpen one's features. The hexagon is one such shape and showcases symmetry. For fathers who like symmetrical designs, shoppers can choose Jewelili's sterling silver hexagonal diamond stud earrings for men at 30% off. It can be a minimalistic yet stylish gift for dad.

Jewelili prides itself on offering affordable yet high-quality diamond and gemstone jewelry online. But if your father is not too comfortable accessorizing his outfits with jewelry in different shapes, you can always opt for the classic choice - cufflinks. Studded with black diamonds, these cufflinks can sure make your father look dapper in formal attire.

The Father's Day 2022 Jewelry Sale is a part of this endeavor. The discounts are available over and above the competitive pricing. What's more, all orders are shipped free of cost.

How Does Jewelili Maximize the Benefits of Shopping for Diamond/Gemstone Jewelry?

Jewelili offers the following benefits to provide a satisfying experience of shopping for diamond and gemstone jewelry online:

● A wide array of jewelry designs at the most competitive prices. New designs are added regularly, based on the latest jewelry trends.

● The products are crafted in various metals, including sterling silver, yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, brass, two-tone gold, and tri-tone gold. A wide range of gemstones and diamonds (including birthstones) are also used to craft the pieces.

● Free shipping and easy 30-days returns are available on every order.

● The products have detailed descriptions that mention the gemstone type, size, metal, etc. There are also high-resolution product images to help shoppers make informed purchases.

● Every ring comes with a printable PDF guide to measure the ring size. There is also an international ring size chart to help with the purchase.

● Customers can easily get their desired jewelry pieces using filters like stone, design, type, brand, discount, and occasion.

● One can even buy products of licensed brands at a discount at Jewelili. These include Star Wars, Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, and Made for You.

About Jewelili

Jewelili is a subsidiary of one of the leading diamond jewelry manufacturers in the world. It has earned a name in the industry with more than 20 years of experience in designing and offering fine jewelry at rock-bottom prices. The store has gained a reputation for creating quality jewelry and remaining committed to customer satisfaction. It offers quality jewelry at the lowest prices. This is possible since it is one of the largest exporters of diamond and gemstone jewelry in the world.