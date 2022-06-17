Following its $225 million funding round, Up Grad's valuation has doubled
India's role in higher education will shape the future ”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent emergence of novel Covid-19 variants led to the adoption of e-learning programs since they provide better disease prevention, convenience, and affordability. As e-learning continues to grow more popular, its scope is widening worldwide due to pandemic-led restrictions. The present market valuation of the Indian EdTech industry is US$2.8 billion and is expected to reach US$10.4 billion by 2025 and US$30 billion industry over the next decade.
— Dr. Prakash Bhosale
“With the help of a fresh $225 million of venture capital, Indian EdTech Unicorn UpGrad almost doubled its valuation, despite a difficult venture capital landscape. This is why India's role in higher education will shape the future” said Dr. Prakash Bhosale, who is an official market partner of UpGrad.
He said, “As opposed to the current trend, UpGrad's fundraising model is completely different. After a temporary boost from the pandemic-induced school closures, Indian EdTech start-ups are shuttering, firing workers, or curtailing expansion plans. Technology valuations have fallen globally as venture capital investments decline.”
Across the globe, people are constantly up-skilling, upgrading, and obtaining undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees online, leading to higher salaries, promotions, and new job opportunities. Four-fifths of UpGrad’s sales are expected to come from Indian students and professionals, but eventually, domestic and international sales will be equal, he said.
UpGrad has recently partnered with BBG Group, founded by Dr. Prakash Bhosale, for the Mumbai zone. BBG Group has UpGrad along with BBG Group will provide online education to thousands of students and working professionals throughout India, through a network of national and international acclaimed universities approved by the UGC, AICTE, and Ministry of HRD (Government of India.
By providing excellent counseling, online student support, study material, web support, quality evaluation, and examination patterns, BBG Group has already achieved the milestone of providing world-class online education.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
BBG EBRANDING MEDIA
+91 8097027355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other