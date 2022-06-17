Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,000 in the last 365 days.

Following its $225 million funding round, Up Grad's valuation has doubled

UpGrad's valuation has doubled

India's role in higher education will shape the future ”
— Dr. Prakash Bhosale
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent emergence of novel Covid-19 variants led to the adoption of e-learning programs since they provide better disease prevention, convenience, and affordability. As e-learning continues to grow more popular, its scope is widening worldwide due to pandemic-led restrictions. The present market valuation of the Indian EdTech industry is US$2.8 billion and is expected to reach US$10.4 billion by 2025 and US$30 billion industry over the next decade.

“With the help of a fresh $225 million of venture capital, Indian EdTech Unicorn UpGrad almost doubled its valuation, despite a difficult venture capital landscape. This is why India's role in higher education will shape the future” said Dr. Prakash Bhosale, who is an official market partner of UpGrad.

He said, “As opposed to the current trend, UpGrad's fundraising model is completely different. After a temporary boost from the pandemic-induced school closures, Indian EdTech start-ups are shuttering, firing workers, or curtailing expansion plans. Technology valuations have fallen globally as venture capital investments decline.”

Across the globe, people are constantly up-skilling, upgrading, and obtaining undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees online, leading to higher salaries, promotions, and new job opportunities. Four-fifths of UpGrad’s sales are expected to come from Indian students and professionals, but eventually, domestic and international sales will be equal, he said.

UpGrad has recently partnered with BBG Group, founded by Dr. Prakash Bhosale, for the Mumbai zone. BBG Group has UpGrad along with BBG Group will provide online education to thousands of students and working professionals throughout India, through a network of national and international acclaimed universities approved by the UGC, AICTE, and Ministry of HRD (Government of India.

By providing excellent counseling, online student support, study material, web support, quality evaluation, and examination patterns, BBG Group has already achieved the milestone of providing world-class online education.

Dr. Prakash Bhosale
BBG EBRANDING MEDIA
+91 8097027355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Following its $225 million funding round, Up Grad's valuation has doubled

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.