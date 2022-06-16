Wisecars.com reports rapid changes in the car rental industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars.com reports that the car rental industry is rapidly changing as car rental companies invest in electric vehicles and smart rental solutions. Customer interest in electric rental cars has doubled since last year. Even the giants of the car rental industry such as Hertz, Enterprise, and Europcar have recently announced financing electric fleets and digitalizing the customer experience.
Wisecars also notes that during the pandemic, many traditional companies struggled more while modern companies and start-ups using newer technologies such as car-sharing and smart rental thrived. Wisecars has partnered with contactless car rental providers such as Virtuo and Liigu and claims these companies are achieving success fast.
“Travelers are very interested in solutions that make the car rental process seamless, like our app-based partner Liigu. You book, download the app and open the doors with your phone- no queues, no rental desk and no hidden fees” stated Wisecars’ spokesperson Steve Brax. “Travelers’ expectations are constantly changing and classic car rental companies are having trouble keeping up. We aim to help all car rental companies find suitable solutions to develop their businesses further.”
Digitalized customer experience means identifying the customer and the travel details even before they start their journey. Followed by contactless pick-up this process makes the rental flow seamless and easy. Wisecars states that so far the customer feedback on the smart rental solutions has been exceptionally positive.
About Wisecars: Wisecars is a car rental broker focused on delivering a seamless and simple car rental experience. Founded by people with years of experience in the industry, Wisecars has been marked as the 9th best car rental agency by Trustpilot and is in the top 100 car rental themed sites by Similarweb. Wisecars has partnered with hundreds of car rental companies worldwide connecting travelers with affordable solutions.
