Hoffman Fabrics Co-Owner, Announces New Premium Fashion Brand
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Hoffman-Haack, a third-generation co-owner and CFO of Hoffman California Fabrics; a 98 year four-generation family-owned business, along with her partner Ben Woodward, announce their launch of, “LOVLEI,” a premium resort and athletic wear” fashion lifestyle brand with a profound mission that will embrace, empower and support women globally.
LOVLEI’s mission is to help women to see themselves as beautiful masterpieces, by providing them with opportunity, community, support, encouragement and financial independence. LOVLEI has created a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary, business model with a highly competitive reward plan that offers up to 40% commissions to those who partner with the LOVLEI brand. LOVLEI aims to carve a path to obtaining and retaining successful relationships with those they partner with.
Robin was inspired by her father, Walter Hoffman, a.k.a. “Big Wally,” to carry on his legacy through keeping his archives alive, through LOVLEI, while benefiting the lives of women. Walter pioneered what we widely recognize today as the “SoCal” surf culture. A part of his legacy began by supplying Hoffman Fabrics to Hawaiian-shirt manufacturers and later became the go-to source that designed and supplied fabrics for leading surf brands, such as, Hang Ten, Ocean Pacific, Offshore, Quicksilver, Gotcha, Billabong, O’Neil, Roxy, Volcom, Ralph Lauren Polo and many more.
With textile woven into the very fabric of her DNA, Robin Hoffman Haack, having 25 years as a co-owner and CFO, has embraced her calling to empower and lift women through the LOVLEI brand. LOVLEI is the first and only Hoffman-line of beautiful premium resort and athletic wear, made exclusively from colorfully archived Hoffman original prints. Each Batik print is designed in the U.S., and ethically sourced and handmade exclusively at the Hoffman facility on the island of Bali.
“LOVLEI is unlike many start-ups. We may be a new brand, but we have deep roots in the fabric industry starting in 1924, and over the years have evolved and helped cement the success of many global names in fashion. The legacy of Hoffman Fabrics that we enjoy isn’t simply about incredible prints but being innovative and leading industries in different categories. The legacy is about the profound love of others and loving everyone for who they are from the inside, that was taught to me by my grandfather, Rube P. Hoffman who founded Hoffman California Fabrics. . That’s the legacy,” says Founder, Robin Hoffman Haack.
LOVLEI plans to catapult the startup brand, backed by years of extensive experience and industry connections that will better the lives of women through a revolutionary and highly supportive online platform and IOS/Android app – all designed to support and provide community, friendship, and financial independence – wrapped in a relaxed and transparent culture available to affiliate marketers, influencers, and dropshippers.
Robin has partnered with President and Co-Founder, Ben Woodward, a serial entrepreneur who has worked with startups to multi-billion-dollar organizations. Together, they collaborated with Anna Kenney, a highly sought-after behind-the-scenes designer of well-known brands, such as Ralph Lauren, Anne Cole, Anne Taylor Loft, Mossimo, Victoria Secret and more. Anna is the Head of Product and Design. As a power-team, they plan to grow the brand through a highly rewarding partnership with influencers, along with attractive weekly releases for consumers and those who represent the LOVLEI brand.
Each unique thoughtful piece is made with rich and vibrant colors from rare and exclusive archived Hoffman prints.
The notable power-team aims to create a wildly collaborative and supportive community of sisterhood. Women can feel more embraced and supported, with opportunities for financial rewards, a flexible lifestyle and the confidence to live a “LOVLEI” life.
To learn more about Lovlei, its founders, or its partnership programs, visit Lovlei.com. Full website launching soon.
DROPBOX "MEDIA ASSETS HERE"
For interviews with Robin Hoffman Haack, Ben Woodward, or designer, Anna Kenney, please contact publicist Tanya Moore of Moore Media directly, at PR@MooreMedia.TV, or call 831-383-3837.
Suggested Instagram Post:
@HoffmanFabric's co-owner, Robin Hoffman Haack launches, #Lovlei, a premium #resortwear and #activewear with lucrative opportunities for partners.
APPROVED QUOTES:
Robin Hoffman Haack:
Quote 1: “LOVLEI's unlike many start-ups. We may be a new brand, but we have deep roots in the fabric industry starting in 1924, and over the years have evolved and helped cement the success of many global names in fashion. The legacy of Hoffman Fabrics that we enjoy isn’t simply about incredible prints but being innovative and leading industries in different categories. The legacy is about the profound love of others and loving everyone for who they are from the inside, that was taught to me by my grandfather, Rube P. Hoffman who founded Hoffman California Fabrics. That’s the legacy,” says Founder, Robin Hoffman Haack.
Quote 2: Robin says, “when you realize you are already good enough, you gain the confidence to aim higher, to chase and grab hold of your dreams – and to take joy in helping others along the way. That is what LOVLEI is all about.”
Anna Kenney:
“What we wear has a powerful effect on how we feel. And at LOVLEI, we’re committed to helping women feel more confidence. From a style perspective, we are all about beautiful prints and gorgeous color. Our fabrics are lush, “summery” and so, so comfortable. Wearing LOVLEI is like wearing a warm embrace. We want women to feel loved, beautiful and happy. You put LOVLEI on and it’s hard to feel anything else,” says Head of Product & Design, Anna Kenney.
Ben Woodward:
“So many companies today partner with influencers in order to establish social proof and increase revenue. At LOVLEI, we partner with influencers to help them succeed. We know that true success ensues, so we've created a new and unique business model that supports and rewards those that want to monetize their digital channels in ways that are unrivalled and simply can’t be beaten. It’ll make your jaw drop,” say President & Co-Owner, Ben Woodward
LINKS OF INTEREST:
Hoffman California Fabrics History: https://hoffmancaliforniafabrics.net/history
About LOVLEI & Hoffman Fabrics: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nt5wymfenu8eajwvymfbn/ABOUT-LOVLEI-HOFFMAN-FABRICS.docx?dl=0&rlkey=qglppwfqisa167io4yviu7ss0
Ralph Lauren’s Interview with Walter Hoffman: https://www.ralphlauren.com/rlmag/ralph-lauren-polo-style-Walter-Hoffman-prints.html
LOVLEI Website: https://lovlei.com/
LOVLEI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lovleilife
LOVLEI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lovleilife
LOVLEI Brand Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fIdqdkG_Nk
Tanya Moore
Moore Media
+1 831-383-3837
PR@MooreMedia.TV