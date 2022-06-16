MarketResearchReports.com : With CAGR of 5.5% Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market to reach USD 140.9 million in 2028
Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Growth 2022-2028 Market Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potassium peroxymonosulfate is a specialized product and only a handful of companies in the world have the competency to produce it. the main market players are Lanxess, as well as United Initiators, Shangyu Jiehua Chemical, and Shanghai Future Chemical. Global consumption is relatively stable. Global consumption reached 40.62 K MT in 2021. Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 97 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market size will reach USD 140.9 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2028.
The main raw material is concentrated sulfuric acid; hydrogen peroxide and potassium hydroxide, all of the products are hazardous chemicals, which need more investment in safety and environmental protection. This is also the reason for restricting the development of this product, but because of excellent performance, downstream applications have been continuously expanded.
Downstream, Potassium peroxymonosulfate is a non-chlorine oxidizer and is used as an oxidizing agent in the pool and spa industry. The active ingredients of Potassium peroxymonosulfate are potassium sulfate, potassium monopersulfate, and potassium bisulfide. Potassium peroxymonosulfate is popularly known by its trade names such as Oxone, Caroat, and non-chlorine shock. Potassium peroxymonosulfate has a similar magnitude of oxidation potential as chlorine and does not form chloramines during its oxidation process. In addition, it is highly soluble in water and provides high microbiological effectiveness and powerful non-chlorine oxidation for various industrial applications. Potassium peroxymonosulfate is widely used as a disinfectant in wastewater treatment, swimming pools, etc., for reducing organic and microbe content in the water. It is used as a cleaning agent in printed circuit boards, as an oxidizer agent for treating wool, and as an auxiliary agent for organic chemicals. In addition, it finds application in paper recycling, carpet browning, and oral hygiene formulations.
A rise in demand for oxidizing agents with low pH and alkalinity for oxidizing organic contamination in the water treatment, spa, and laundry industry is expected to propel the global potassium peroxymonosulfate market. potassium peroxymonosulfate aids in the quick cleaning of pools and leads to less usage of sanitizer due to its strong non-chlorinated oxidation potential. However, potassium peroxymonosulfate is expensive compared to chlorinated oxidizers and shows up negative results for free chlorine in the FAS-DPD test and combined chlorine in the DPD test. This is anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period.
