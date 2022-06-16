Impetus Showcases LeapLogic for Automated Data Platform Modernization at Snowflake Summit 2022
Impetus’ LeapLogic transforms any legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics to the Snowflake Data Cloud with up to 95% automation
We are helping enterprises build a data-driven future on the cloud. We’re seeing incredible adoption of Snowflake from customers and we look forward to presenting our offerings at the event.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leading software products and services company, is showcasing its cloud accelerator, LeapLogic, at Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 13-16.
LeapLogic powers end-to-end transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics workloads, including core business logic, to cloud-native stacks. It modernizes legacy workloads with up to 95% automation in four steps:
● Assessment: Complete analysis of workloads, code profiling, and dependencies with actionable recommendations
● Transformation: End-to-end transformation of SQL, data, scripts, reporting, and business logic
● Validation: Validation of pipelines, data, and row and cell-level queries
● Operationalization: Target-specific executable packaging with optimal price-performance ratio
LeapLogic has helped Fortune 500 companies move mission-critical data workloads to the Snowflake Data Cloud with up to 95% automation. It automatically converts code and business logic to SnowSQL/SnowProc, enabling 4x faster transformation, with lower cost and lower risk.
Impetus is also a Premier Services Partner within the Snowflake Partner Network. This status validates the company’s expertise in migrating legacy workloads to Snowflake and recognizes its prowess in delivering services like data lake creation, DevOps, application modernization, and more. Customers can take a deep dive into Impetus’ cloud and data engineering services at the Snowflake Summit and understand how they help improve business outcomes.
“We are deeply committed to helping enterprises across industries build a data-driven future on the cloud,” said Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer, Impetus Technologies. “We’re seeing incredible adoption of Snowflake from customers, and we look forward to presenting our offerings for Snowflake at the event.”
The Snowflake Summit 2022 will focus on empowering data scientists and developers to collaborate with data, enabling them to create new products and apps that help drive business forward in the Data Cloud.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Owned by Impetus Technologies Inc., LeapLogic partners with AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, and Snowflake to de-risk migrations. For over a decade, Impetus Technologies has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle, including modernization to the cloud, data lake creation, advanced analytics, and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of engineering services, technology expertise, and software products.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or write to inquiry@impetus.com.
