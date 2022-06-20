Labfront Collaboration with Garmin Accelerates Adoption of Wearable Technologies in Academic Research

Combining the strengths of Garmin® and Labfront makes it easier than ever for researchers to capture and analyze real-world data from wearable devices.

With this collaboration, we’re bringing together some of the industry’s best wearable devices with Labfront’s platform designed specifically for the unique needs of researchers.” — Jörn Watzke, Senior Director of Garmin Health Global Business Development

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S.A., June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront, a leader in advancing data-driven health care research, has entered into a collaboration with Garmin®, a leading global provider of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and digital health solutions, to help drive innovation in wearable data collection and broaden its adoption in academic research. Under the agreement, Labfront will work directly with researchers to create a complementary research platform that captures objective, physiological sensor data¹ from Garmin wearables and smartwatches while managing participant adherence in real-time.

“As a global wearable technology leader, Garmin has an established reputation in the scientific community and broad acceptance of its devices as reliable physiological data collection tools,” said Chris Peng, Labfront founder and CEO. “This collaboration makes it easier than ever for researchers to unlock hidden insights using physiological data.”

Since launching in 2021, Boston-based Labfront has already been used by more than 50 top academic institutions, including Stanford, Harvard, and MIT. The collaboration with Garmin aims to expand the benefits of collecting and analyzing data from wearables more efficiently to a wider spectrum of researchers.

“Garmin is excited to work with a company like Labfront that’s focused on elevating health research,” said Jörn Watzke, senior director of Garmin Health global business development. “With this collaboration, we’re bringing together some of the industry’s best wearable devices with Labfront’s platform designed specifically for the unique needs of researchers.”

Under the collaboration, Labfront gains the ability to configure Garmin devices using the Garmin Health SDKs to increase the sensor resolution, allowing researchers to capture higher-resolution data than normally collected by Garmin. This means using Labfront can turn a standard Garmin device into an even more powerful data collection tool, capturing measurements like the time between individual heartbeats. Known as beat-to-beat or interbeat interval, the granularity of this data allows for researchers to effectively derive metrics like heart rate variability.

Garmin devices along with the Labfront platform are already utilized for this purpose by the Stanford WELL for Life Study, a longitudinal international cohort study aiming to enhance health and well-being on a global scale. Principal Investigator Dr. Ann Hsing wanted to use heart rate variability to estimate stress levels, sleep quality, and other biometric data. “Together, Labfront and Garmin are able to provide the real granular data so we can actually customize it to fit our needs,” said Dr. Hsing.

Combining the strengths of both companies will enhance the experience for researchers and make it easier than ever to collect and analyze physiological data.



About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit labfront.com.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

¹Garmin smartwatches are not designed or intended to monitor or diagnose diseases or any medical conditions. Find information on metric accuracy here.