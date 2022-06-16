WARPSPACE Featured at Japan-U.S. Innovation Awards Innovation Showcase
Previous Winners Include Astroscale, Treasure Data, and Preferred NetworksTSUKUBA, JAPAN, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WARPSPACE, which aims to realize optical communication services in space using small satellites, has received an Innovation Showcase from the 2022 Japan-U.S. Innovation Awards Program.
The Japan-U.S. Innovation Awards Program is an event co-sponsored by the Center for Asian Technology Management at Stanford University and the Japan Society of Northern California.
Each year, 54 distinguished entrepreneurs, researchers, venture capitalists, and other experts participating in the program select five of the top 100 Japanese startups with new technologies and innovative business models that will have a global impact in the future to be presented with the awards.
In addition to WARPSPACE, CureApp, GITAI, Kyoto Fusioneering, and Telexistence are the other winners of the 2022 award.
The award ceremony will be held on July 14, 2022 on the campus of Stanford University, and Mr. Mori, CSO of WARPSPACE, will attend the ceremony to present the award and make a business pitch.
CEO Tsunemachi commented
「We are honored to receive the Innovation Showcase Award alongside other successful startups that have been recognized by some of the world's leading experts in the field. We will continue to strive to quickly implement this business that has been highly evaluated by everyone.」
