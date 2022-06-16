St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2003140

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 15th 2022 at 1905 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Sheldon

ACUSED: Kechia Stone

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont

VICTIM: Jessie Danyow

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont

VICTIM: Katherine Christie

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 15th 2022 at 1905 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a simple assault and unlawful mischief incident that occurred outside of a residence on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. Subsequent investigation revealed, Kechia Stone assaulted a male and damaged a vehicle belonging to a female during an altercation. The male in question was identified as Jessie Danyow and the female in question was identified as Katherine Christie.. Ultimately, Stone was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 23rd 2022 at 0830 in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 23rd 2022 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None