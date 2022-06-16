St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003140
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 15th 2022 at 1905 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Sheldon
ACUSED: Kechia Stone
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont
VICTIM: Jessie Danyow
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont
VICTIM: Katherine Christie
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 15th 2022 at 1905 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a simple assault and unlawful mischief incident that occurred outside of a residence on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. Subsequent investigation revealed, Kechia Stone assaulted a male and damaged a vehicle belonging to a female during an altercation. The male in question was identified as Jessie Danyow and the female in question was identified as Katherine Christie.. Ultimately, Stone was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 23rd 2022 at 0830 in order to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 23rd 2022 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None