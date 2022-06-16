Prime Solutions Congratulates Book Narrator Whitney Ann Jenkins
Prime Solutions, the publisher and marketer for Cliff Ratza's "Lightning Brain Series," has earned readers' praise for every book in the series. And audio books figure prominently in their assessment, for which Whitney Ann Jenkins is
their Amazon Audible captivating voice.
According to John Kane, Prime Solutions Director of Marketing, “We recently learned that Whitney won the audio book award. And we knew over four years ago that she had what it takes when we chose her to be our “Lightning Brain Series” voice. And the feeling is mutual; every Lightning Brain series book she narrates escalates her love for the collection and its protagonist Electra, who is the girl with the Lightning Brain.”
Often described as passionate, adventurous, and at times, mysterious, Whitney Ann Jenkins, is a risk-taker when it comes to her craft, and her life. Born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, from an early age, she expressed interest in
performing. And that led to her becoming an actress, musician, writer, and book narrator. Having lived and explored all over the world, she is now based in California.
Mr. Kane added, “We always plan our audio book schedules far enough ahead so Whitney can be our narrator. We want to keep her and Electra working together, and we believe our audience will like that too.“
About Prime Solutions:
Prime Solutions is an innovative hybrid publisher and marketer offering a full range of services for aspiring writers and authors, including value-added packages and peerless editing as well as its Writing Coach Program. Please visit primesolutions-llc.com or ligntningbrainseries.com to learn more about them.
