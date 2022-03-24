Prime Solutions Keeps Posts “The Culture Wars” Podcast
Prime Solutions Keeps Posts “The Culture Wars” Podcast"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Solutions, the publisher and marketer for Cliff Ratza’s “Lightning Brain Series,” has recently added another podcast to its collection that gives a useful summary for what culture wars are.
According to John Kane, Prime Solutions Director of Marketing, “We see or hear about culture wars so often today that we take for granted what they are, and how they are a malaise of contemporary societies. Yes, they are an angst accompanying contemporary culture, but culture wars have been prevalent throughout the history of civilization. Our latest video gives viewers a useful summary.”
The video gives precise definitions that distinguish Civilization from Culture. Culture is embedded in Civilization, and Civilizations have deliberately started all wars throughout history. Archeological and Anthropological evidence shows that all groups of people have engaged in wars, and some have done so continuously. Until recent times, the people had little say in the matter of war because their rulers – kings and tyrants and usurpers of power – looked out only for their own interests, not that of their people. But today, governments pay close attention to what their people want. And the wants and needs of different cultural segments are high priority.
Mr. Kane adds, “Everyone hopes that nations have advanced so that warfare is now conducted with words that influence and persuade rather than weapons that hurl bullets or bombs or missiles that destroy. It’s up to us, the People, to hold healthy debates on those cultural issues that are so important today. They dominate the news. Everyone should listen to the news or read articles and watch YouTube and Social Media podcasts so they know what all sides are saying. That’s how each of us can decide what side to support.”
